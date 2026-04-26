A.J. Lawson Questionable For Game 4 Against Cavaliers Due To Back Injury

Lawson didn't score in his last game, a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers on April 23. Lawson averaged 4.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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