Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 6

Carter put up nine points, four assists and three blocks in his last appearance, a 116-109 loss to the Pistons on April 29. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

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