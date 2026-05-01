Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 6
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Carter put up nine points, four assists and three blocks in his last appearance, a 116-109 loss to the Pistons on April 29. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.