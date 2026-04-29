Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Pistons In Game 5

Carter tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his last action, a 94-88 win over the Pistons on April 27. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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