Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Pistons In Game 5
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Carter tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his last action, a 94-88 win over the Pistons on April 27. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.