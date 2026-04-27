Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 4

In his last appearance, a 113-105 win over the Pistons on April 25, Carter tallied 14 points and 17 rebounds. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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