Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 4
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 113-105 win over the Pistons on April 25, Carter tallied 14 points and 17 rebounds. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.