Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 3

Carter tallied three points and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

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