Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 3
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Carter tallied three points and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.