VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 7

Last time out on April 30, Edgecombe recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 106-93 win over the Celtics. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.