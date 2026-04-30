VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 113-97 win over the Celtics on April 28, Edgecombe had 10 points and seven rebounds. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.

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