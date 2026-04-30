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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 6

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Edgecombe's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 113-97 win over the Celtics on April 28, Edgecombe had 10 points and seven rebounds. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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