VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 5

Edgecombe had six points in his most recent action, a 128-96 loss to the Celtics on April 26. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.2 points per contest.

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