Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 4

In his last game on April 21, Wembanyama put up five points in a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.