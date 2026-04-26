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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 4

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Wembanyama's points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 21, Wembanyama put up five points in a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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