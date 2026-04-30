Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 113-97 win over the Celtics on April 28, Maxey had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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