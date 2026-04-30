Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 6
Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Maxey's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 113-97 win over the Celtics on April 28, Maxey had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.