Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 7

Last time out on May 1, da Silva posted 10 points and six rebounds in a 93-79 loss to the Pistons. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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