Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, da Silva put up three points in a 116-109 loss to the Pistons. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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