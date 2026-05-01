Tristan da Silva And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 6
Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. da Silva's points prop was 5.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 29, da Silva put up three points in a 116-109 loss to the Pistons. da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.