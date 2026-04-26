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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 4

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Camara's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 24, Camara recorded two points in a 120-108 loss to the Spurs. Camara averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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