Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 4

In his last game on April 24, Camara recorded two points in a 120-108 loss to the Spurs. Camara averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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