Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 5

In his most recent action, a 94-88 loss to the Magic on April 27, Harris tallied 20 points and six rebounds. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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