Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Magic In Game 4

Last time out on April 25, Harris posted 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 113-105 loss to the Magic. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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