Tobias Harris And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 3

Harris totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 98-83 win over the Magic on April 22. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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