Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 6

In his last action, a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves on April 27, Hardaway put up eight points. Hardaway averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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