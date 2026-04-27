Tim Hardaway Jr. And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 5

Hardaway tallied 10 points in his last action, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25. Hardaway averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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