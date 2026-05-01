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Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets • #17 PF

Tari Eason And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 6

Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Eason's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29, Eason totaled 18 points. Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tari Eason

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