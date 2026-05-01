Tari Eason And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 6

In his most recent appearance, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29, Eason totaled 18 points. Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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