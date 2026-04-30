Tari Eason And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 5

Eason had 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals in his last appearance, a 115-96 win over the Lakers on April 26. Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

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