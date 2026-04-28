Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 5

In his last game, a 114-93 win over the Trail Blazers on April 26, Castle had 16 points and eight assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.