Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 4

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 42 points and eight assists in his last appearance, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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