Shaedon Sharpe And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 114-93 loss to the Spurs on April 26, Sharpe had eight points. Sharpe averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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