Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 7

In his last action, a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers on May 1, Barnes totaled 25 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and three blocks. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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