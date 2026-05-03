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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 7

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Barnes' points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers on May 1, Barnes totaled 25 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and three blocks. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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