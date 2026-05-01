Scottie Barnes And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 6

Barnes put up 17 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks in his last game, a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers on April 29. Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

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