Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 7

Mamukelashvili totaled two points in his most recent action, a 112-110 win over the Cavaliers on May 1. Mamukelashvili averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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