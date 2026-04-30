Sam Hauser And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 6

Hauser tallied eight points in his last action, a 113-97 loss to the 76ers on April 28. Hauser averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

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