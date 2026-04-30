Sam Hauser And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 6
Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Hauser's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Hauser tallied eight points in his last action, a 113-97 loss to the 76ers on April 28. Hauser averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.