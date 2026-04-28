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Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 5

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Hauser's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 26, Hauser recorded six points in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Hauser averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sam Hauser

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