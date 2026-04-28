Sam Hauser And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 5

In his last game on April 26, Hauser recorded six points in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Hauser averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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