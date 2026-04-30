Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 5

Last time out on April 26, Hachimura posted 13 points in a 115-96 loss to the Rockets. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.0 points per game.

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