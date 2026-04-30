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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Play Rockets In Game 5

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Hachimura's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 26, Hachimura posted 13 points in a 115-96 loss to the Rockets. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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