Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 4

Last time out on April 24, Hachimura recorded 22 points in a 112-108 win over the Rockets. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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