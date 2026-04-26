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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Rockets In Game 4

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Hachimura's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 24, Hachimura recorded 22 points in a 112-108 win over the Rockets. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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