Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 6

Gobert put up three points, seven rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on April 27. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.9 points per contest.

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