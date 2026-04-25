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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 4

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Gobert's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 23, Gobert posted 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 113-96 win over the Nuggets. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rudy Gobert

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