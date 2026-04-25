Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 4

In his last game on April 23, Gobert posted 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 113-96 win over the Nuggets. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per game.

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