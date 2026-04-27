Royce O'Neale And Suns Take On Thunder In Game 4

O'Neale put up three points and six rebounds in his last action, a 121-109 loss to the Thunder on April 25. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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