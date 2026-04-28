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Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Face Spurs In Game 5

Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Williams' points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams had four points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 114-93 loss to the Spurs on April 26. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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