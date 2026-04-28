Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Face Spurs In Game 5

Williams had four points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 114-93 loss to the Spurs on April 26. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.