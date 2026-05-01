RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 6

In his most recent appearance, a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers on April 29, Barrett had 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Barrett averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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