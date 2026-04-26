RJ Barrett And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 4

Last time out on April 23, Barrett recorded 33 points, five assists and two steals in a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers. Barrett averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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