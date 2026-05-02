Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 6

Sheppard tallied 12 points, six assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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