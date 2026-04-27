Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 4

In his last game, a 112-108 loss to the Lakers on April 24, Sheppard had 17 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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