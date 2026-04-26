Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 4
Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Grimes' points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Grimes put up two points in his last game, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.