Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Celtics In Game 4

Grimes put up two points in his last game, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 107.2 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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