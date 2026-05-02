Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 7
Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 2. Pritchard's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Pritchard totaled 14 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 106-93 loss to the 76ers on April 30. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.