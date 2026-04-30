Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 6
Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Pritchard's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 28, Pritchard recorded 12 points and six assists in a 113-97 loss to the 76ers. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.