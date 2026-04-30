Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 6

Last time out on April 28, Pritchard recorded 12 points and six assists in a 113-97 loss to the 76ers. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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