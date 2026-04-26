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Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 4

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Pritchard's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Pritchard put up 15 points in his most recent appearance, a 108-100 win over the 76ers on April 24. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

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