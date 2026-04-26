Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 4

Pritchard put up 15 points in his most recent appearance, a 108-100 win over the 76ers on April 24. Pritchard averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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