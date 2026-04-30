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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 6

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. George's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 28, George recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 113-97 win over the Celtics. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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