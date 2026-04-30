Paul George And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 6

In his last game on April 28, George recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 113-97 win over the Celtics. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

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