Paul George And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 4

George put up 18 points, five assists and two steals in his last action, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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