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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 4

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. George's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

George put up 18 points, five assists and two steals in his last action, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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