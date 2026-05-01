Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Pistons In Game 6

Banchero totaled 45 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 116-109 loss to the Pistons on April 29. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.