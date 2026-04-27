Paolo Banchero And Magic Face Pistons In Game 4
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Banchero's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Banchero put up 25 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 113-105 win over the Pistons on April 25. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.