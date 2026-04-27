Paolo Banchero And Magic Face Pistons In Game 4

Banchero put up 25 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 113-105 win over the Pistons on April 25. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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