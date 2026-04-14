Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 12, Ighodaro posted two points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 135-103 win over the Thunder. Ighodaro averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per contest.

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