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Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Take On Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Ighodaro's points prop was 4.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 12, Ighodaro posted two points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 135-103 win over the Thunder. Ighodaro averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

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