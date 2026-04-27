Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Thunder In Game 4

Ighodaro totaled 15 points and four assists in his last action, a 121-109 loss to the Thunder on April 25. Ighodaro averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

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