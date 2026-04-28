Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 5

In his most recent action, a 114-98 loss to the Knicks on April 25, Okongwu totaled 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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