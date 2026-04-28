Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 5
Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Okongwu's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 114-98 loss to the Knicks on April 25, Okongwu totaled 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.