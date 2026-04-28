OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25, Anunoby put up 22 points and 10 rebounds. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116 points per contest.

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