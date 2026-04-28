OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Hawks In Game 5
OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Anunoby's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25, Anunoby put up 22 points and 10 rebounds. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.